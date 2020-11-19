David Beckham is coming back to FIFA

You're watching Advertisements

EA Sports has announced a partnership with former footballer David Beckham, which will allow his introduction into FIFA 21. There will be a total of five versions inserted into the game: a regular card for FIFA Ultimate Team that is based on his first Real Madrid year, three Icon versions for FUT that represent different stages of David Beckham's career, and a Volta mode player.

If you play FIFA 21 between December 15 and January 15, you will receive the FUT and Volta versions, while the three Icon versions will be added to FUT packages from the same date.

During this period, the covers for the standard digital versions of FIFA 21 will also feature David Beckham, as shown below. It is also worth remembering that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21 will be released on December 4th.