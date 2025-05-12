David Beckham asks for respect after huge Inter Miami thrashing in MLS

HQ

Inter Miami is not enjoying their best time at MLS lately, with a bad streak of one win, one draw and two defeats, and only two goals in five games away. The latest one, a heavy 4-1 defeat against Minnesota United, their worst result since Messi joined in July 2023, even if the Argentinian Ballon d'Or was the author of their only goal.

The defeat led to Minnesota United official X and Instagram accounts to post an image showing Minnesota (from the West Conference) above Miami on the MLS charts, saying "Pink Phony Club", a reference to Inter Miami's colour and the Chappell Roan song Pink Pony Club Pink Pony Club.

On Instagram, David Beckham, co-owner of the team since its foundation in 2018, responded asking for respect. "Be elegant in triumph", the Englishman said. The account later posted a picture of a banner that read "History over hype, Culture over cash" with the words hype and cash written in pink. Once again, Beckham respounded, asking for "respect over everything", as noted by BBC.

After 12 games, Inter Miami is fourth in the East Conference with 21 points, but not far from the leaders, Cincinnati and Columbus Crew (four points). It is, however, very different from last season, where they won the Supporter's Shield for being the best team in the regular season, breaking a goal-scoring record. They later were eliminated in the play-offs.