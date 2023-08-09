David Ayer: James Gunn wants to see Suicide Squad: Ayer Cut

The 2016 Suicide Squad movie directed by Training Day/End of Watch guy David Ayer stands as one of the worst movies ever released, in the critics' minds at least, but we learned a long time ago about how the project was slaughtered by Warner in the middle of shooting and how they ripped the whole thing out of Ayer's hands to let a trailer studio re-cut the whole thing. According to Ayer, this was the single worst experience in his professional life. Now that Warner and especially DC Movies' management has been replaced and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is at the helm, there seems to be hope for the Ayer Cut, a completely different kind of movie based on all the PG-13 material that was filmed but discarded by Warner's creative executives.

On Twitter, David Ayer writes:

"What's your advice on how to navigate this situation with grace? There's a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I'm aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn't until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything?

I have. All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release.

The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it's time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I'm chained to this thing. I'm riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey."

Ayer then adds that he has spoken to Gunn who wants to see the movie that the Training Day author has been talking about for several years now. Sadly though, in responding to speculation around the Ayer Cut, where it was stated that the film would be released before any of James Gunn's DCU projects, Ayer responded, calling the idea a "silly rumour" and "not true."

Would you want to see Suicide Squad (2016): The Ayer Cut?

