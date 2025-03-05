David Arquette's dead character will return in Scream 7

Dead people coming back to life is not an unusual occurrence in Hollywood, and especially not in the horror genre. But most of the time, it still happens in movies or series with a slightly supernatural theme. We don't know exactly how Scream 7 will handle this, but Deadline is now reporting that Dewey Riley (David Arquette) is set to star in the movie.

Given that the character died in the predecessor, speculation is already rife as to how this will be explained, with many thinking it might involve scenes where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) or Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) talk to a fantasy version of him.

But Dewey Riley doesn't seem to be the only character who won't be stopped by little trifles like death, as it has long been rumoured that several others who have died along the way will be involved in some form, including Roman Bridger (Scott Foley). Perhaps Scream 7 will be some kind of attempt to end the series, or at least the story of Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers?