David Alaba joins the Real Madrid squad list after not playing since 2023

After two victories in 2025 in LaLiga and Copa, the Spanish team will fly soon to Saudi Arabia, where they will play the Spanish Supercup. Their semifinal will be on Thursday against Mallorca, and the club has announced the squad list for this competition (if they win on thursday, the final will be on Sunday against Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao). The biggest surprise is that David Alaba has beem called and will also fly to Jeddah. The Austrian defender played for the last time in December 17, 2023.

Alaba is considered by the club as the "winter signing", as they decided not to sign a new player in January to make up for the two long injuries (Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao)... because another long-term injured player is about to rejoin. The 32-year-old player tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

It is not sure if David Alaba will play, but at least he will travel with the rest of the team. So will Vinícius Jr., who is awaiting the verdict of a sanction after assaulting Valencia's goalkeeper on Friday, seeing direct red card. He could get a two or four-game sanction.

The squad includes a few new names, including defender Lorenzo and Diego Aguado (same surname, but not related), two homegrown players that made their first-team debut yesterday in a 5-0 win against Deportiva Minera, a fourth division team in the Spanish Cup.