Dave the Diver will have story DLC and potential prequels and spin-offs

Dave the Diver, one of the most pleasent surprises of 2023, is going to keep growing in the future in multiple ways. The game will have a story DLC in the future, but the IP will expand into other games, and not necessarily sequels.

Jaeho Hwang, Mintrocket CEO, told VGC that "besides the story DLC that we're working on right now, I also want to make separate games about each character to show how they met, what they did before coming to the Blue Hole" at the Gamescom Asia in Singapore.

He teased that the games for each character could be from different genres. We have always known Dave as a diver, but he said they might imagine a backstory in which he had a different proffession.

"I really want to show how he grew up, and how he became a diver, and how he ended up coming to the Blue Hole", he explained.

Hwang had already done something similar, as Cobra, one of Dave the Diver characters, came from a different project, Evil Factory. "He was an arms dealer who had his license revoked, and after that, he retired and enjoyed his life, and something happened, and he decided to come into the Blue Hole. So I really want to tell this kind of story in other games."

Before that, Dave the Diver will have a story DLC, Hwang confirmed. Currently, a smaller, free DLC with Godzilla content is available, but can only be downloaded before November 23 (you don't really need to own the game right now to redeem it before it's too late).