Dave the Diver swims to new depths as he finally makes his Xbox debut

HQ

Here's a welcome surprise: announced at tonight's Xbox Games Showcase, we got the reveal that Dive the Diver is finally taking the plunge to Xbox platforms, arriving today on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox via PC.

The short trailer below shows the eponymous Dave playing on an ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X, taking his gaming on the go as he's out on his boat. We then get some gameplay of the game and a tease for its new DLC Into the Jungle, which is set to arrive in early 2026.

Xbox players will have access to all the DLC expansions, including the Dredge content pack, the Godzilla pack, and Ichiban's Holiday DLC. "For Dave, Xbox is the final frontier, and we're thrilled to welcome Xbox Series players into the adventure today," said Dave the Diver's director Jaeho Hwang. "Fans around the world have embraced Dave and his wonderfully chaotic crew, and we can't wait for a whole new community to dive not only into the base game, but the three DLCs that have helped shape the game world into one that keeps fans coming back."