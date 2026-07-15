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Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver is getting a full featured action-figure

Plastic-Dave comes dressed in his diving suit and is, as usual, ready to dive into the depths of the ocean in search of new fish for his sushi restaurant.

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If you're a fan of Dave the Diver (why wouldn't you be?), Beautiful Chemistry has a really cool collectible coming out. They're releasing a 1/12-scale action figure depicting the main character himself wearing his iconic frogman suit.

It's an officially licensed item, and since it's poseable, it comes with several accessories, including a tuna, a rubber duck, and a harpoon gun. He also has interchangeable hands and facial expressions so he can stand on your geek altar and look exactly the way you want him to.

If this sounds like something for you, the figure costs $107.99 and is available for pre-order from BigBadToyStore; it will be released in January 2027.

Dave the DiverDave the Diver
Don't forget to read our review of the game.

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Dave the DiverScore

Dave the Diver
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

A relaxed simulation of a life consisting primarily of freewheeling and managing a sushi restaurant. What more could you ask for?



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