Dave the Diver is getting a full featured action-figure

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If you're a fan of Dave the Diver (why wouldn't you be?), Beautiful Chemistry has a really cool collectible coming out. They're releasing a 1/12-scale action figure depicting the main character himself wearing his iconic frogman suit.

It's an officially licensed item, and since it's poseable, it comes with several accessories, including a tuna, a rubber duck, and a harpoon gun. He also has interchangeable hands and facial expressions so he can stand on your geek altar and look exactly the way you want him to.

If this sounds like something for you, the figure costs $107.99 and is available for pre-order from BigBadToyStore; it will be released in January 2027.