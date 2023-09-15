Dave the Diver is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

HQ

Dave the Diver took the world by storm when it debuted earlier this year on PC. The title launched to acclaim and great sales, with over one million copies shipped so far already. But no doubt this figure will continue to grow in the future, as during the recent Nintendo Direct broadcast, it was just revealed that Dave the Diver will finally be making its way onto Nintendo's hybrid platform.

That's right, Dave the Diver will be coming to the Switch as soon as next month, specifically on October 26, 2023. We're told in a press release that the game will be available digitally for $19.99 and that pre-orders are now open, plus that a demo has now launched too.

"We're over the moon seeing and hearing the reception to our first game," says Jaeho Hwang, Game Director. "Bringing this to the Switch community has been an important goal for us as we think the console is a home where the players will truly appreciate everything Dave the Diver has to offer."

The Nintendo Switch trailer for Dave the Diver can be found below, and you can read our review of the game here.