English
Gamereactor
news
Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has sold more than five million copies

Gathering ingredients for a sushi restaurant turned out to be way more popular than anyone could have foreseen.

HQ

Dave the Diver was an instant hit after its launch in the summer of 2023, offering a fresh theme with a addictive approach and a boundless charm. It was also released for Switch during the fall and for Playstation 4 and 5 in spring 2024.

The game sold a million copies in its first ten days on the market, and since then seems to have performed well on all formats, judging by the "most played" lists, and now comes proof of this. Via the game's official social media account, it is revealed that Dave the Diver has passed five million copies sold.

We think this is very well deserved and, like many who have commented, we also believe it is about time this adventure is released for the Xbox consoles so more people can get a chance to enjoy this unique adventure.

You can read what we think about Dave the Diver in our review.

Dave the Diver

