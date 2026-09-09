Dave the Diver has now sold a whopping 10 million copies

HQ

Dave the Diver has officially surpassed a remarkable sales milestone, as the indie game sensation has now surpassed the monumental figure of selling 10 million copies in its lifetime.

The really impressive part of this development is Dave the Diver achieved this feat before the game even launched on mobile devices, with a press release confirming the 10 million milestone was overcome in August, shortly after the project soft-launched in China and quickly amassed one million sold units in the region.

The information also confirms the In The Jungle DLC has surpassed one million sold units, showing interest in the game is still high, which will no doubt bode well as there is a Bancho the Chef prequel project planned for down the line.

If you have yet to play Dave the Diver yet, don't miss our review of the game.