Dave the Diver getting Like a Dragon crossover in April; new demo for Pirate Yakuza confirmed

Dave the Diver, the roguelike gem made by Mintrocket, has had several crossovers: Dredge, Guilty Gear Strive, Godzilla... In the latest State of Play, Sony announced the next crossovers, which will be related to the upcoming Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza (which, by the way, receives a demo on February 13).

The Like a Dragon content, an expansion (seemingly paid) called Dave the Diver - Ichiban's Holiday Content Pack, will release in April. And it will actually add new gameplay twist: Ichiban Kasuga and other characters from the game will show up, and you will control them in new 2D beat 'em up sections! Of course, the goal of the game will still be to unlock new recipes for the sushi restaurant.

The update was announced for PS5 and PS4, but it's safe to assume it will launch everywhere, in April 2025. And remember, the demo for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza launches on February 13.