Dave the Diver developer reveals new MOBA called Wakeruners

Dave the Diver developer Mintrocket seems to be branching out from cosy diving/restaurant management simulators as it reveals Wakerunners, a new multiplayer MOBA that has just got its first trailer.

Combining bright visuals with big, bombastic battlefield effects when you hit your moves, Wakerunners looks like an interesting new MOBA stepping onto the scene. We're long past the MOBA craze of the early 2010s now, as most players have picked their favourite and stuck with it. However, that doesn't mean there isn't space for a fresh face on the scene.

Wakerunners is getting a playable demo at the Steam Next Fest running from the 5th to the 12th of February. It'll feature seven playable heroes and allow players to try them out in multiplayer matches.

Will you be giving Wakerunners a go?