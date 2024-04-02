Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau launch for free on PlayStation Plus

HQ

Microsoft likes to brag about having games launch straight on to Game Pass. Sony has only done similar stuff with PlayStation Plus a few times, so April 2024 will be a month to remember.

Sony doesn't settle with announcing that Dave the Diver will be free for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers when one of 2023's most beloved games comes to PS4 and PS5 on the 16th of April, but also that Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the very promising EA Originals game those of us who really enjoyed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown should keep a close eye on, will launch straight on to PS Plus Extra and Premium's PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue the 23rd of April.

I was planning to buy both of these games, so these are definitely fantastic news for me. How about you?