Dave the Diver and everything else coming to PlayStation Plus this month

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
We already knew that Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau will launch straight on to PlayStation Plus Extra this month, but they are far from the only games joining the higher tiers of PlayStation's subscription service.
Sony reveals that the following titles will come to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in the coming weeks:
Extra
Premium on the 16th of April