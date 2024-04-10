English
Dave the Diver and everything else coming to PlayStation Plus this month

The two previously announced games are joined by The Crew 2, Lego games, Deliver Us Mars, Alone in the Dark, OddBallers, Construction Simulator and more.

We already knew that Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau will launch straight on to PlayStation Plus Extra this month, but they are far from the only games joining the higher tiers of PlayStation's subscription service.

Sony reveals that the following titles will come to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in the coming weeks:

Extra

Premium on the 16th of April


  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

  • MediEvil (1998)

  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire

