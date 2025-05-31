Dave McKean on Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel: "I had three strands of ideas"

HQ

Nature is something that surrounds us constantly and that we don't normally pay much attention to, because it is always there, going about its day-to-day differently to our hectic lives. But if we are surrounded by it, it is for a reason: we need it to live. Plants give us oxygen to breathe, animals have an ecosystem of their own that we disturb for our own benefit. Dave McKean, at the 25th Naples Comicon, talked about one of his latest works, Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel, where nature is an important part of his inspiration. "I wrote and illustrated it from three strands of ideas," he confessed to Gamereactor.

"I was very interested in a stream of nature writing, books about the natural world, but expressed in a very strong, almost political way, claiming the language of the earth, of ecology," the British author explains. "There is one writer in particular, Robert McFarlane, at the centre of a whole series of wonderful books. I go walking every day and the natural world is very important to me.

Another of his inspirations was the Welsh horror writer Arthur Mappin. "His life was very moving, the death of his wife led him to believe that there was another realm, another place he could reach to see her again, a supernatural world around us. I don't believe that, but he, in his mourning, felt he could reach her, and I was really moved by his story," McKean says.

The third branch of his graphic novel deals with political forces and the chaotic world around us. "I wanted to try to make sense of it for myself, not write a specifically political book. I think politics in England is very different from politics in Italy or America, it's hard to generalise. What I think is true is that in all of them money corrupts and corrupts all politics absolutely," explains the author. "These three strands seemed to talk to each other and it became a book.

If you want to enjoy Dave McKean's words, we leave you the exclusive interview with Gamereactor fully subtitled below.