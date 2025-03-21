Dave Franco and Alison Brie face a supernatural horror in Neon's Together

Neon has become a top production company, one of few that seems to focus on quality over quantity, with past movies including the award-winning Anora, Osgood Perkins' Longlegs and The Monkey, Steven Soderbergh's Presence, and even the Dan Stevens and Hunter Schafer-led Cuckoo. The next flick from Neon will continue its typical horror theme and see real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie headlining.

It's known as Together, and it's a movie that revolves around a couple who after moving to the countryside find themselves experiencing a supernatural incident that puts a huge weight on their relationship and even sees their physical forms being altered. It's a creepy and unsettling film with body horror undertones and paranormal elements, and the latest trailer certainly proves that it won't be for the faint of heart.

Written and directed by Michael Shanks, Together will be coming to cinemas on August 1, and you can see the first trailer for the film below.