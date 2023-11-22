Dave Filoni is now the Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm

HQ

Dave Filoni has had a bit of a promotion over at Lucasfilm. Now he's the studio's Chief Creative Officer, which means he's going to have much more oversight on the next generation of movies and TV shows.

"Now I'm what's called chief creative officer of Lucasfilm," Filoni told Vanity Fair. "In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways. In this new role, it's opened up to basically everything that's going on. When we're planning the future of what we're doing now, I'm involved at the inception phase."

A lot of Star Wars fans are going to be pleased with this. Since Filoni's involvement in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, it has become clear he's a super fan of Star Wars. However, to some this is a bit of a concerning development, as Filoni has been criticised for focusing too much on the characters from his own shows.

What do you think? Is Dave Filoni getting a more important role a good thing for Star Wars?