Dave Filoni eyed to co-lead Star Wars after Kathleen Kennedy

It seems that Kathleen Kennedy is on the way out. After running Lucasfilm for years, developing the Star Wars sequel movies and the many shows that followed, she'll be handing over the reins at some point, but the question remains of who will lead Lucasfilm afterwards.

The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that a current favourite is Dave Filoni. The Ahsoka and Star Wars: The Clone Wars showrunner won't be given the kingdom entirely, by the looks of things, and will be sharing the limelight with Lucasfilm production head Carrie Beck.

Filoni has often been considered a golden boy for Star Wars, but some worry he might be too involved in the universe to attract a wider audience. "He's not the Andor guy, he's the Ahsoka guy," said a Disney insider. With neither Beck nor Filoni having much film experience, Kennedy is likely to remain as a producer to ensure quality remains high in future Star Wars movies.