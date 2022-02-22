Dave Chappelle is doing another round of comedy with Netflix

HQ

The world famous stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle delivered a series of specials from Netflix, which was very popular - but also controversial. The latter is especially true for the last one, The Closer, which sparked a lot of debate in the transgender community after he said that "Gender is a fact" while also adding that "every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact."

This led to severe protests, Netflix staff walking out of the company and most assumed Chappelle's days with Netflix were over. But it turns out it isn't. Netflix is doing more comedy specials and has now announced Chappelle's Home Team, which offer four episodes where we can look forward to him "shake up the stage and deliver aftershocks while going in hard on health as wealth, prostate exams and disciplining kids". the first episode will start streaming on February 28.

Are you looking forward to more edgy stand-up signed Dave Chappelle?

Thanks USA Today