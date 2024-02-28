Dave Bautista wants to play a villain in the MCU

HQ

Dave Bautista ended his legendary run as Drax the Destroyer in last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. His breakout role after his career in the WWE, Bautista has constantly said he's forever grateful for Drax, but seemingly wants to move onto new things.

This doesn't mean he's done with the MCU, though, not if Bautista has his way. Speaking with Gizmodo, the Dune: Part Two actor revealed he'd be up for a different kind of challenge if he returned to the MCU.

"I still have a relationship with Marvel. I've seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D'Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe—the superhero universe, I love it," he said. "So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I'd be all over it. I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I'd love to have the opportunity to play, like an ominous villain in the superhero universe."

We have seen people play multiple roles in Marvel films previously. Chris Evans was Johnny Storm before he was Captain America, and Michael B. Jordan was... well, also Johnny Storm, actually. Before he was Killmonger. I guess you only get a second chance if you've played Johnny Storm.

There's also the chance Bautista could appear in the upcoming DCU. He clearly has a working relationship with James Gunn following the Guardians movies so we'll have to wait and see if anything comes of that.