Dave Bautista tops list of best wrestlers turned actors

A lot of wrestlers give acting a go. They can do a lot of stunts, know how to make a "fake" fight look realistic, and have bodies that see them destined to play grizzled marines and former special agents coming out of retirement for one last job. Out of all the wrestlers turned actors, though, who does it best?

Well, if you believe The Hollywood Reporter, the answer is Dave Bautista. Following a strong break-out performance as Drax in the MCU, Bautista has since gone on to prove his range and capabilities in a wide variety of roles. He might not be a generational performer, but considering the other wrestlers who went Hollywood, he seems miles ahead.

Dwayne Johnson came in at number 2 in the list, largely due to his financial success, and John Cena arrives at number 3 thanks to his recent commitment to his roles and willingness to be the butt of the joke.

The full list is as follows: