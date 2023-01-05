Dave Bautista Talks Saying Goodbye to Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

HQ

In a recent interview, Glass Onion and A Knock at the Cabin actor Dave Bautista has stated that there's a "relief" that the the part of his career spent playing Drax is at its end. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the actor's last time playing the literal and loveable killing machine after almost ten years in the role.

Bautista also remarked in his recent interview with GQ that he wants to "do more dramatic stuff," saying that he'd rather Drax not be his legacy. It makes sense that the actor would want to move away from being defined by one role, and it's clear that he's looking to expand his portfolio as proven by his 2023 work.

Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin and Dune: Part 2 this year as well as the third Guardians movie, with the former films likely giving him plenty of time to shine without having a jovial quip thrown his way every five minutes.

What seems to be Bautista's main goal, though, is working with Denis Villeneuve, the director of both Dune movies and Blade Runner 2049, which Bautista also appeared in.