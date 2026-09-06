Dave Bautista shows off his training progress on the road to becoming Kratos

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When Dave Bautista stepped away from the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the wrestler-turned-actor cut down on his weight significantly, losing a ton of muscle and becoming a much leaner individual.

As Bautista is 57 years old, many wondered whether we'd ever see the actor return to a muscle-bound character and whether he would look to build back up to his former body shape, something that seemed a tad unlikely until the news broke Bautista would be taking over from Ryan Hurst as the leading star of Prime Video's God of War show. Considering Bautista is to become Kratos, the actor needs to get back into his former absolutely ripped state, and now we've been given a taste of how this is progressing.

Taking to Instagram, Bautista has given us a look at his training progress, noting he is now three weeks into a regime that has a further two months left, meaning he will likely look much bigger and musclier before the time comes to don Kratos' war paint and step in front of the camera.

"3rd week in to weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin a bike! LFG!"

We're expecting God of War to commence filming this autumn, likely in November, which seemingly suggests either a late 2027 or a 2028 arrival for the show. This will be a delay to the prior timeline, as the series was effectively rebooted when Hurst picked up an injury early into the prior production.