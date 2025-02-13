Dave Bautista says we all should demand that Netflix works faster with the Gears of War movie

HQ

As you may recall, three years ago it was announced that Netflix would be making both a movie and TV series based on Gears of War. But work seems to be moving extremely slowly and the silence has led many to believe that things are not right, and one of those worried is actor and pro-wrestler Dave Bautista.

He's a big fan of Gears of War and has repeatedly said he'd like to be in a movie adaptation, and there's even a skin based on him in Gears 5. Now he tells ComicBook.com that it's time for the fans to take matters into their own hands to get the work started:

"Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War. Come on, Netflix. Come on already."

He also says that he himself has also tried to get them to pick up the pace, but seemingly without success. Whether a petition would really have any effect is highly questionable based on how these have gone in the past, but surely it's about time Netflix started showing something tangible soon?