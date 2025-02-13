Dave Bautista outlines the one thing that would make him return as Drax the Destroyer

HQ

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it did feel as if we were saying goodbye to the Guardians we knew. Many of them chose to go their separate ways, and with James Gunn departing for his DCU, much of the cast revealed they were done with their characters, including Dave Bautista.

But, in speaking to Comicbook.com, Bautista did give a glimmer of hope that one day he may return as Drax the Destroyer. "Drax is completely closed to me," he said. "Unless James Gunn called me and asked if I would do something as Drax again, I just wouldn't be interested. If James called me, which obviously is not gonna happen. He's doing okay, he's gone a different route."

Bautista did reiterate he's still very much a fan of comic books and their movie adaptations. "I do wanna be in that world, I'm a fan of that world, I'm a fan of comic books and that whole universe," he added, hinting he'd play a different character. "Marvel, DC, I just wanna be in it. I made that known to James, I made that known to the Russo brothers. Personally, I talked to them, all of them, and told them, 'Don't count me out. If there's a character that I'd be right for and that you want me for, man, I'd be totally open-minded to it.' It's just the Drax character ran its course."

Bautista has been playing Drax since 2014, and so wanting a change is understandable. Considering Robert Downey Jr. managed to hop over to play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps Bautista could be up for a similar turn to the dark side.