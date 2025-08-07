Dave Bautista joins Highlander reboot

HQ

It seems Henry Cavill is in for a serious challenge in the upcoming Highlander reboot, which, after years of rumors, delays, and production purgatory, is finally coming together. Cavill has long been confirmed to play Connor MacLeod, but this summer the pieces are really starting to fall into place — and what a piece: Dave Bautista is now officially set to play the film's villain.

Bautista, best known as the charmingly literal Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, has become a highly respected actor over the past few years. With roles in Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Knock at the Cabin, he's proven he's far more than just muscles. The actor himself has been vocal about his desire to distance himself from superhero roles in order to be taken more seriously as a performer — and Highlander might be the perfect outlet.

Joining Cavill and Bautista is Russell Crowe, who'll play the immortal mentor Ramirez, while Industry star Marisa Abela takes on the female lead. Behind the camera is none other than Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick series — a man who clearly knows how to choreograph cinematic violence with style.

The original Highlander from 1986 is a beloved cult classic, packed with sword fights, time-hopping immortals, and an epic soundtrack courtesy of Queen. So yeah — this reboot has some big, leather-clad boots to fill. Whether it lives up to the legacy remains to be seen, but production is expected to kick off this fall.

So... are you ready for a new Highlander?