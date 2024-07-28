Dave Bautista isn't sure who he wants to play in James Gunn's DCU

HQ

Dave Bautista is - to many - the finest wrestler-turned-actor we've seen. With a greater range than The Rock and more heavyweight roles under his belt than competitor John Cena, big Dave has put in quite the shift on the silver screen, and it was arguably the Guardians of the Galaxy movies that strapped the rocket to stardom to his back.

While Bautista might be done with Marvel and Drax, he's still keen on superhero stories, and would love to join James Gunn's DCU. The only problem is, he's not sure who he'd play. Speaking to Screen Rant, he said over the years his perfect role has changed a lot.

"For forever, it was Bane. When I was younger, I wanted to play Bane; it was like a dream role for me. And I got to a point in my career where I just felt like I was just too old to play Bane...And then I saw somewhere online that someone posted something of me playing Lex Luthor; an older Lex Luthor. I kind of became obsessed with that idea. Obviously, they moved on from that idea, so at this point, I'm struggling to find my place in the DC universe. But I'd really be up for anything."

No matter what, Bautista knows he wants to work with James Gunn again. "A lot of people that [Gunn has] worked with, they'll come in, and they just want to be there and work with him and have fun."

Who do you think Bautista should play in the DCU?