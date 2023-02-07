Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Dave Bautista: "I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix"

The actor is again looking to play the lead in a Gears of War project.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Back in November, it was revealed that Netflix has gotten the rights to make a movie based on Gears of War. Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) has never made a secret that he really would like to play the main character of the franchise, Marcus Fenix, but Netflix still hasn't reached out to him.

In a recent interview with Variety, Bautista says he is still hoping he will be contacted regarding the role and explains what he thinks he would bring to the table:

"I really hope they will. It's a part that I've sought after for years and I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix. I really would. I think I would do that part justice. I feel confident in it, so hopefully it'll come my way and we'll be having this conversation in a different way sometime."

It should be pointed out that Bautista is already a Marcus Fenix skin in Gears 5, so he does have a connection to the series already. What do you think? Is Bautista the perfect Marcus Fenix or should he be played by someone else?

Dave Bautista: "I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix"


Loading next content