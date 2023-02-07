Dave Bautista: "I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix"

HQ

Back in November, it was revealed that Netflix has gotten the rights to make a movie based on Gears of War. Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) has never made a secret that he really would like to play the main character of the franchise, Marcus Fenix, but Netflix still hasn't reached out to him.

In a recent interview with Variety, Bautista says he is still hoping he will be contacted regarding the role and explains what he thinks he would bring to the table:

"I really hope they will. It's a part that I've sought after for years and I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix. I really would. I think I would do that part justice. I feel confident in it, so hopefully it'll come my way and we'll be having this conversation in a different way sometime."

It should be pointed out that Bautista is already a Marcus Fenix skin in Gears 5, so he does have a connection to the series already. What do you think? Is Bautista the perfect Marcus Fenix or should he be played by someone else?