Dave Bautista: I don't think I can bring justice to Bane anymore

While we know that Dave Bautista's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be coming to an end - as this current cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy will not be teaming up for a fourth movie, meaning any further appearances will be smaller in scale and in larger MCU projects - the question as to whether we'll see Bautista suiting up for the other team (DC) has been asked now that James Gunn is in charge of all things superhero film and TV, alongside Peter Safran, at Warner Bros.

To this end, a recent interview with Bautista by Insider has been published, which talks about his potential future in the new DC Universe, and whether that means we'll see him suiting up as the iconic Batman villain, Bane.

"I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that".

Bautista continued: "I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that."

He signed off on the matter by adding: "And, also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy."

Essentially, while we'll know doubt see plenty more of Dave Bautista on the big screen, it looks like he will be done portraying superheroes tied to either Marvel or DC.