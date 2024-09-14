Dave Bautista channels his inner John Wick in final The Killer's Game trailer

HQ

If you're looking for an action flick to head to the cinemas for, then J.J. Perry's latest directorial effort is definitely one to keep an eye out for. Known as The Killer's Game, this film stars Dave Bautista as the hitman Joe Flood as he's tasked with fending off several assassins following taking out a contract on himself in order to win back the love of his life before he fades away from the terminal illness he has been diagnosed with.

Sounds crazy and a bit silly, right? Perhaps. But The Killer's Game does star an impressive cast including the likes of Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Ben Kingsley, and Bautista's Guardians of the Galaxy compatriot Pom Klementieff.

Check out the trailer and the full synopsis for The Killer's Game below.

"In the new action-comedy THE KILLER'S GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands - by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late."