Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson team for post-apocalyptic violent action fest Afterburn

Dave Bautista has carved out a name for himself as an action actor over the years, most notably as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he has also appeared as of late in smaller budget flicks, like In the Lost Lands, and soon he'll expand on this further.

This year will see the arrival of Afterburn, a violent and gory action movie that is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Bautista plays a character called Jake who seems to be a purveyor of rare and premium goods, relics of the old world, all under the employment of Samuel L. Jackson's eccentric Valentine.

For the purpose of this film, Jake is tasked with finding and bringing back the Mona Lisa painting, which takes him on a crazy journey alongside the skillful Olga Kurylenko. It seems like on the way, the pair find themselves at odds with Kristofer Hivju too, who likely plays a core antagonist to overcome.

You can see the trailer for Afterburn below, with the firm premiere date still yet to be confirmed beyond 2025.