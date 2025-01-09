Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich fight man and demon in In The Lost Lands

While we often attribute Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks, Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, and Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro as some of the greatest and most prolific director-actor pairings, something definitely has to be mentioned about Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich. The pair brought the world the Resident Evil live-action films and even the Monster Hunter adaptation recently, and now they're teaming up once again.

This time it will be for In the Lost Lands, a fantasy action epic where Jovovich stars alongside Dave Bautista as a sorceress known as Gray Alys who is tasked with finding a rare magical power with the help of her guide Boyce. As you would expect, this doesn't go smoothly, and the pair soon find themselves fighting off hordes of twisted men and demons along the journey.

In the Lost Lands is set to debut in cinemas from March 7, and as we get ever closer to that date, to see whether this is a film you should be catching on the big screen, be sure to watch the trailer and read the synopsis below.

"A Queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon."