Dave Bautista and lead writer of Stray unveil Cat Assassin

Dave Bautista has partnered with Titan1Studios and Stray writer Steve Lerner to create Cat Assassin, a new stealth action game where - you guessed it - you'll be playing as a cat who is also an assassin.

As reported by Game Rant, Cat Assassin is set in a neo-noir world, filled with anthropomorphic cats. We'll be playing as a cat named Hugh who'll be facing off against power brokers, cartel gangs, and other dangers in his home city.

Bautista's Dogbone Entertainment is bringing the game to audiences worldwide, and the stealth action game is just the beginning of the Cat Assassin story. More video games, animated series, and films are all on the menu for Cat Assassin. We'll be waiting to see more of the game before we'll know if this story is ready to soar, though.