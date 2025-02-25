Dauntless is set to shut down before June

HQ

Just a few weeks ago, we reported on the news that developer Phoenix Labs had been hit with even more layoffs, so much so that the majority of the studio was claimed to have been made redundant. Considering that news, it's probably not a huge surprise to hear how that has affected one of their games, namely Dauntless.

The developer has now affirmed that Dauntless will soon be closing its doors. On May 30 (for us in Europe), the game will be shut down and no longer accessible, with no additional updates or content planned for it either.

The exact timing for the closure is set for 7:45AM BST / 8:45AM CEST on May 30, so if you plan on enjoying a bit of the game, experiencing a last hurrah if you will, be sure to do so before then.