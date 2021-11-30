Dauntless is getting optimised for next-gen consoles on December 2

HQ

Dauntless, a free-to-play monster-slaying title in the same vein as Monster Hunter, is getting optimised for next-gen consoles on December 2. The update is completely free on PS5 and Xbox Series, and all progress made on older hardware will be carried over. This next-gen update also supports full cross-play and cross-progression with all versions.

So, what is exactly new? Well, on PS5 and Xbox Series, the game now runs at 4K 60fps, and improvements have been made to lighting, shadows, and textures. On Xbox Series S, things instead run at 1440p 60fps. Loading times have also been improved significantly, with the game now running 90% faster on newer hardware. Additionally, support for dynamic adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller has been added for the PS5 version.

You can take a look at the game's next-gen trailer in the video above.