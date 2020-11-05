Dauntless is coming day one for PS5 and Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

Dauntless, a gorgeous monster hunting RPG developed by Phoenix Labs, will be coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series on day one. No details were given as to what resolution or frame rate it would be running at on next-gen consoles, but it was revealed that the title would support cross-platform play, allowing the entire community to hunt together.

If you're not aware of Dauntless, it's a free-to-play RPG that draws heavy inspiration from the Monster Hunter series. It was released back in 2018 and recently made its way over to the Nintendo Switch platform. In our review of the game, we said that it "provides a good amount of free-to-play fun for fans of co-operative RPGs, even though the game struggles to shake its similarity to Monster Hunter."

Like all live services games though, Dauntless has adapted over time, and there's plenty more for fans to look forward to in a big update coming in December. This update is set to introduce a new hunt type known as Hunting Grounds, new island events, and a rework to the gear leveling system.