Dates for Women's Nations League final after Spain and Germany's victories on Tuesday

HQ

The finals for Women's Nations League are set: they will take place in the next international break, and unlike men's competition, the final (and third place match) will be a two-legged fixture. On Monday, second day of the semi-finals, Spain increased their goal tally against Sweden, 5-0 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Germany managed to draw against France. With their goal in the first leg, they secured their tickets for the final against Spain. This is only the second edition of the Women's Nations League, which Spain won last time (February 2024) against France, with Germany in third place and the Netherlands fourth.

Women's Nations League final:



Germany vs. Spain (1st leg): November 28



Spain vs. Germany (2nd leg): December 2



Third place match