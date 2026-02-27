Sports
Dates and times confirmed for Champions League round of 16 games in March
The dates and times for the Champions League games on March 10/11 and March 17/18 have been announced.
The times for UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches have been confirmed only hours after the draw, that took place this morning. If you're wondering when you will be able to watch duels like PSG vs. Chelsea, Newcastle vs. Barcelona, Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham, Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting or, shockingly, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, you can write them on your calendar:
Champions League round of 16 matches:
First Leg - Tuesday March 10:
- Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Newcastle vs. Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Atleti vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Atalanta vs. Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
First Leg - Wednesday March 11:
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- PSG vs. Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Second leg: Tuesday March 17:
- Sporting vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Chelsea vs. PSG: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Arsenal vs. Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Second leg: Wednesday March 18:
- Barcelona vs. Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Tottenham vs. Atleti: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Liverpool vs. Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bayern vs. Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
The draw on Friday seemed to have one clear winner, Arsenal, as they are given nearly 30% chances of winning the title... because their rivals, at least until semifinals, are -on paper- much easier than other teams. If we take into consideration Opta's statistics, the final will be Arsenal vs. Bayern. Who do you think will win Champions League 2026?