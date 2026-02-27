Dates and times confirmed for Champions League round of 16 games in March

HQ

The times for UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches have been confirmed only hours after the draw, that took place this morning. If you're wondering when you will be able to watch duels like PSG vs. Chelsea, Newcastle vs. Barcelona, Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham, Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting or, shockingly, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, you can write them on your calendar:

Champions League round of 16 matches:

First Leg - Tuesday March 10:



Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Newcastle vs. Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atleti vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atalanta vs. Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



First Leg - Wednesday March 11:



Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



PSG vs. Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Second leg: Tuesday March 17:



Sporting vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Chelsea vs. PSG: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Arsenal vs. Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Second leg: Wednesday March 18:



Barcelona vs. Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Tottenham vs. Atleti: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Liverpool vs. Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bayern vs. Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



The draw on Friday seemed to have one clear winner, Arsenal, as they are given nearly 30% chances of winning the title... because their rivals, at least until semifinals, are -on paper- much easier than other teams. If we take into consideration Opta's statistics, the final will be Arsenal vs. Bayern. Who do you think will win Champions League 2026?