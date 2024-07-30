Date Everything shown off in a romantic first trailer

HQ

Are you tired of how square and routine dating life is, and do you dream of having a relationship with your toilet, smoke alarm or maybe the sink in the kitchen?

Soon it will be possible, at least in the new game from Team17 that lets you date most things in your home. Crazy!

A release date for Date Everything has not yet been announced, but the game will be released on Switch, PS5, Steam, and Xbox Series.

Is this something you get excited about, and what in your home would you most like to date?