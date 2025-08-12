Date Everything hits half a million sold units

HQ

Publisher Team17 and developer Sassy Chap Games has revealed that the quirky and odd dating sim, Date Everything, has become a half a million seller. The game, which launched almost two months ago, has now sold over 500,000 copies across PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox.

The idea of Date Everything is actually quite simple and very literal. The aim is to explore your home and to speak and date the various anthropomorphic items, of which this game provides well over 100 options. Whether it's a washing machine, a bathtub, the front door, there are so many options.

