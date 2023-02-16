Date a real monster in Romancelvania

Dating sims are nothing new, and several games in the genre have become very popular, most notably Konami's Tokimeki Memorial series, and several big companies have tried their hand at it over the years (including Ubisoft with Sprung, and even the chicken giant KFC with I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator), as well as dating features in titles such as Stardew Valley and The Sims 4.

In the upcoming Romancelvania, it's once again about dating, but this time the theme is more... occult. Here's the official description:

"Play as a lovelorn, brooding Drac who, after a century of moping around post-heartbreak, is thrown into a monster reality-dating show, hosted by the Grim Reaper! Explore Transylvania's perilous countryside as you slay absurd baddies on your hunt for the most eligible monsters. Will Drac find "Love at first Bite", or will he discover "Love Sucks"?"

We highly recommend checking out the trailer below, which is pretty much as insane as you might think, and reveals that it premieres on March 7 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. We have to admit it looks pretty entertaining, or what do you say?