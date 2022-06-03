Datamine suggests there are plans for 10 Mario Strikers: Battle League Football DLC characters

HQ

A dataminer might just have unearthed a wedge of the future DLC plans for the upcoming Nintendo sports game, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. This comes in the form of some datamined information that states there will be 20 character slots in the game in total, despite the fact that the title will only have ten playable characters at launch.

This seems to suggest that the future free DLC will include ten extra playable characters down the line, but as for who that may be, the datamined information unfortunately doesn't reveal that.

What we do know is that Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is set to launch on June 10, and will have a free demo this weekend (June 4-5) that will allow players to bash out the tutorial and even get into some online matches. You can find the schedule for when the demo will be available below.

Saturday, June 4th





04:00 - 05:00 (UK time)



12:00 - 13:00 (UK time)



20:00 - 21:00 (UK time)



Sunday, June 5th





04:00 - 05:00 (UK time)



12:00 - 13:00 (UK time)



20:00 - 21:00 (UK time)



