Darwin's Paradox! takes 5-7 hours to beat, but will keep you coming back for more

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Darwin's Paradox!, the upcoming platforming adventure where we play as a blue octopus escaping aliens as they try and turn us into canned soup, has the kind of premise you'd expect from an animated movie. However, when we sat down with art director Mikael "Mika" Tanguy and gameplay director Gilles Aujard, we said we wanted the experience to last more than around an hour and thirty minutes.

Luckily, Aujard explained a typical playthrough will take a lot longer. "A typical playthrough of Darwin's Paradox! will take around 5 to 7 hours, depending on how much time players spend exploring, solving puzzles, and uncovering secrets. The game is designed to be replayable, with hidden areas and collectibles that encourage players to revisit levels. We wanted to create an experience that feels cinematic but offers the depth and challenge of a full-fledged adventure," he said.

"The pacing is carefully crafted to balance tension, exploration, and humor. We've structured the game so that players can take their time to soak in the atmosphere or dive straight into the action. The world is rich with details, and we hope players will want to return to discover everything Darwin's journey has to offer," Mika added.

While gamers nowadays may consider 5-7 hours a bit short, Darwin's Paradox! is not a fully priced game, and is instead offering you a fun, charming adventure you can beat in a weekend if you wish. Something that reminds us of the days of gaming's yore. If you want to see how else Darwin's Paradox! brings classic platforming back to the forefront, check out our full interview here.