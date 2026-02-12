Darwin's Paradox launches on the 2nd of April

HQ

Darwin's Paradox, the upcoming adventure in which we play as the world's cleverest octopus, finally has its release date. After getting pushed out of the 2025 release calendar, Darwin's Paradox joins a packed spring as it lands in April.

At the PlayStation State of Play, as part of Konami's feature presentation, we got to see Darwin as a light break in between the Metal Gear and Castlevania announcements. Darwin's Paradox looks like a short and sweet puzzler adventure game which is sure to lighten our moods as the days grow lighter outside.

There's a demo available to play from tomorrow if you want to give the game a go, and it arrives on the 2nd of April, 2026. Pre-orders are also available now.