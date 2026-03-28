Darwin's Paradox! is a mix of Looney Tunes, Inside, and Ori

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Darwin's Paradox! looks like a classic adventure platformer, from a bygone era, brought to modern standards. It's bringing a vibrant, cartoonish charm, that feels immediately inviting if you've played the demo. When we got the chance to chat with art director Mikael "Mika" Tanguy and gameplay director Gilles Aujard from ZDT Studio, we couldn't help but ask about how this nostalgic genre has been updated for the modern gamer.

Aujard explained that the gameplay comes from wanting the player to feel like every environment, every new level, introduced something that felt natural: "We took the core elements of classic platformers—precise movement, environmental puzzles, and narrative-driven exploration—and infused them with modern technology and design sensibilities...We also put strong emphasis on making the gameplay feel organic and intuitive, with each new environment naturally introducing fresh mechanics throughout the adventure. Every gameplay evolution is carefully woven into the world and narrative, ensuring that new abilities and interactions always feel meaningful, justified, and seamlessly connected to Darwin's journey. The result is a game that honors the past while pushing the genre forward."

Mika added some detail on what inspirations made up the visuals of Darwin's Paradox! "Visually, we blended cartoonish charm with cinematic depth, inspired by classics like Looney Tunes and modern games like Inside and Ori. The 2.5D perspective allows us to control the pacing and storytelling tightly, creating a linear but immersive experience. We also removed traditional UI elements to deepen immersion, so players feel like they're part of Darwin's world rather than just playing a game," he said.

Check out our full interview here for more information on Darwin's powers, costumes, and his relationship with rival Steven the Seagull. Darwin's Paradox! launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on the 2nd of April.