Darwin Project is hitting PlayStation 4 in January

Darwin Project is a game that players on PC and Xbox One may already be aware of, although now PS4-owning multiplayer fans can take note too, as Scavengers Studio is bringing its last player standing shooter to PlayStation 4.

This free-to-play offering is landing on Sony's console at some point in January, and when it arrives it'll do so with its familiar brand of Battle Royale-inspired gameplay, where 10 inmates are set loose in an inhospitable arena and told to fight to the bitter end. There's a twist, however, as there's a final player making things more dangerous by sending storms to certain parts of the map (at least, that's how it worked the last time we played).

We've also been told of some new content being added to the game, whereby sponsors will share their high-end tech with combatants, with three classes of so-called 'gear' available at launch (Jet Wings, Grapple Gauntlet, and Headhunter Drone) that should help differentiate players as they fight it out to the death in this twisted game show.

Check out the launch trailer below to see it in action.