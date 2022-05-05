Daruk's voice actor leaks the key to Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

HQ

The mystery of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II is still a headache for the community. At Gamereactor, we've been tracking and analysing every little hint Nintendo unveiled in their videos. In the absence of more official details, one of the game's voices has shed more light on the mysterious sequel's storyline.

Italian voice actor Pietro Ubaldi has confirmed in a video on Lega Hyrule's YouTube channel that he will be voicing Daruk in this second part. Not only that, he will also be dubbing his ancestor, the Goron member of the Champions who piloted the Goron Divine Beast 10,000 years before the events of the original BOTW. The actor claims that this character is "a bit more serious Daruk", even though he does not remember his name.

The information suggests that maybe the long-haired Link seen in the official game footage is, in fact, the wielder of the Master Sword from 10,000 years ago. This may indicate that the sequel has some heavy time implications.

Is it possible that Aonuma and his team have opted for a double Zelda adventure in the past and the present and that they will need a little more development time to handle it correctly?