Darts World Champion Luke Littler signs record-breaking sponsorship deal worth £20m

Darts world champion Luke Littler, who successfuly defended his PDC World Darts Championship last weekend at only 18 years of age, has signed a record-breaking sponsorship deal worth £20m with Target Darts, the highest ever in the history of professional darts.

According to the Press Association, as reported by Sky Sports, Littler will earn £20m, 23 million euros, over 10 years with this deal, the most lucrative ever in darts.

"Target has believed in me from day one and I'm delighted that there are many more years to come. From my playing career to my product range, we've built everything together and I'm really excited to commit to our partnership long-term and see where we can take this next."

Littler, who broke age records when he started winning championships at just 16, and recently became the youngest World No. 1 by PDC standards (which measures the prize money won in the last two years) has become worldwide famous, not only in the UK, and is undoubtedly the new face of the sport, almost literally, as his face is stick in many darts products you can buy.

Adding to his sponsorship deals, not only with Target, but with Xbox, KP Nuts, and Boohoo Man, Littler is said to have secured £2.8m in prize money in the last two years, from two World Championships (and one runner-up spot in 2024 at 16) and 10 major titles.