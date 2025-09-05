Darth Vader's lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy just sold at auction for a small fortune

HQ

Yesterday, as part of Propstore's latest auction (which will continue today and tomorrow), an iconic piece of film memorabilia was put on sale and ultimately sold for an absolutely astronomical fee.

Darth Vader's screen-matched lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy, specifically The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, has been sold for a whopping fee of $2.9 million. As per The Hollywood Reporter, this now makes it the highest-valued piece of Star Wars memorabilia of all-time.

The item was used in the films by actor David Prowse and stunt double Bob Anderson, and the folk over at Propstore estimated that it would be a big hit for prospective buyers, ultimately valuing the item between $1 million and $3 million, something it nearly surpassed.

On Propstore's website, the item is listed with the following description:

"The primary hero dueling lightsaber prop used by Darth Vader for duel scenes with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the final acts of both The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

"The prop is made from a British press camera flash handle. It was converted to a lightsaber prop with the addition of dressing components such as plastic grips, small electrical wires and a circuit board with magnifying bubbles from a calculator."

It also goes on to note that "genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy are incredibly rare. This is believed to be the only hero lightsaber prop with verifiable screen-use to ever be offered at public auction. It is one of the rarest and most sought after "grail" Star Wars props in existence."

If you had the cash to splash, would you spend $3 million on a lightsaber prop?

